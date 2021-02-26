The Elizabeth City Police Department is seeking a local man charged in an armed robbery on Queen Street last week.
Tavien Miles, 19, whose last known address was the 300 block of East Cypress St., Elizabeth City, is wanted in connection with a robbery in that block of Queen Street on Friday, Feb. 19, Sgt. T.E. Mitchell said in a press release Thursday.
Miles is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and second-degree kidnapping.
The robbery is the second reported in the 300 block in the past two weeks. Three people were arrested in a robbery reported Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The Elizabeth City Police Department ask anyone with information about Miles' whereabouts to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.