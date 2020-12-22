Elizabeth City police are investigating after they say a masked man entered a home late Sunday night and shot the resident.
Sgt. Lamar Battle said officers were notified of a shooting incident in the 400 block of Debry Lane at 11:41 p.m.
When they arrived, the occupant of the residence told officers a masked man entered his residence and the two of them had struggled. During the struggle, the masked man shot the resident and then fled, Battle said.
The resident was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for severe but non-life threatening injuries, Battle said.
Police did not release a description of the suspect or say whether the shooting followed a break-in at the residence.
Citing the investigation, Battle said in response to an email that police are not releasing additional information about the incident.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 335-4321 or Crime Line at 335-5555.
In an unrelated matter, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence on Sunday.
According to a press release, Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications received a call at 1:38 p.m. asking officials to make a “welfare check” in the 300 block of Betty Drive. A welfare check, also known as a “wellness check,” is usually an in-person visit from a law enforcement officer conducted in response to a request from someone concerned about a person’s health.
When deputies arrived, they found two persons at the residence who were deceased, the press release states.
Deputies didn’t detect any signs of foul play or forced entry to the residence, the release states. However, the sheriff’s office is investigating.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said his office may be able to talk more about the nature of the two deaths once autopsies are performed. He anticipated having the results of those autopsies as early as Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office is also investigating three recent shooting-related incidents.
Wooten confirmed last week that his office is investigating a Dec. 7 incident in which four males entered a residence in the 200 block of Creek Road, took a pump shotgun and $200 in cash, and then shot the resident in the leg with a handgun before leaving.
Wooten said the victim was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound and released. No arrests have been made. He said the victim could not identify the four men.
Wooten also said his office is investigating two shootings into a residence the 1900 block of Main Street Extended. According to the sheriff, someone fired into the residence from a passing vehicle on Dec. 10 again on Sunday night. The most recent shooting was reported about 7 p.m. and deputies found five shell casings, he said.
Wooten said no one was injured in either shooting incident.
Investigators do believe the shootings are connected and those living at the residence were targeted in the attacks, he said.
Wooten said residents of the address have not cooperated with investigators in determining suspects.