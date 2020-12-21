Elizabeth City police say a masked man entered a home late Sunday night and shot the resident.
Sgt. Lamar Battle said officers were notified of a shooting incident in the 400 block of Debry Lane at 11:41 p.m.
When they arrived, the occupant of the residence told officers a masked man entered his residence and the two of them had struggled. During the struggle, the masked man shot the resident and then fled, Battle said.
The resident was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for severe but non-life threatening injuries, Battle said.
Police did not release a description of the suspect but asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 335-4321 or Crime Line at 335-5555. All information supplied will remain confidential.