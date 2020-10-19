Elizabeth City police are seeking a suspect in the homicide of a 20-year-old local man on Sunday.
A warrant has been obtained charging Brandon Kason Boyd, also 20, with murder in the death of Kaleb Bilger, Sgt. T.E. Mitchell of the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a press release Monday.
Mitchell said Bilger’s death was reported in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road but she provided no other details.
Mitchell said Boyd’s last address was the 1300 block of Moore Street, Elizabeth City.
The incident apparently involved gunshots and happened near the River’s Landing Apartment complex, which is near the Elizabeth City State University campus.
An alert sent to ECSU students Sunday at 2:38 p.m. advised them that gunshots had been reported near River’s Landing Apartments, which is near Viking Village, a campus residence hall. River’s Landing Apartments is in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road; ECSU is in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road.
The alert advised students to “stay away from the area as police investigate the reported situation.”
A subsequent alert sent to students a little over three hours later stated the “dangerous situation” near Viking Village had been resolved and it was safe for students “to resume normal activities.”
An ECSU spokesman said the university routinely sends safety alerts to students notifying them about police incidents near the campus to “ensure everybody stays safe.”
In a follow-up message to students on Monday, ECSU police Chief John Manley emphasized that the “shots fired at River Landing Apartments” was an off-campus shooting and that “no ECSU student or staff member was harmed or involved in the incident.”
“This is an ongoing criminal investigation by the Elizabeth City Police Department and no further details can be disclosed at this time,” Manley’s message to students” stated.
Mitchell’s press release states city police are conducting a homicide investigation and asks that anyone with information about Boyd’s whereabouts contact police at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Mitchell didn’t return a phone call or respond to follow-up emails about the investigation Monday.
A phone message left on the voicemail at River’s Landing Apartments on Monday also wasn’t returned.