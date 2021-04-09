Elizabeth City police are apparently seeking a suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store Friday afternoon.
A police bulletin released Friday afternoon said law enforcement was searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General store on Weeksville Highway.
Radio reports indicate the man entered the store, brandished a handgun and robbed the cash register about 2:30 p.m.
The man then drove off in a vehicle described as a black Ford Windstar van. He was last seen turning off Weeksville Road onto River Road, according to the bulletin.
The bulletin described the robber as a black male with a slim build, approximately 150-186 pounds. He was last seen wearing black boots, blue jeans, a black hoodie and a mask.
A spokesman for Elizabeth City police, who was headed to the scene of the robbery, did not immediately have details.