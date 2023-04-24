speed street

A piece of police crime scene tape following Monday evening's shooting incident on Speed Street is seen tied to a fence at Madrin and Speed streets, Tuesday morning. Police said two juveniles were struck by gunfire in the incident.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City police say two juveniles were being treated at a local hospital Monday night after they were struck by gunfire on Speed Street. 

The grandmother of one of the juveniles said Tuesday morning that he was struck in the arm while playing in a field. The 8-year-old boy "is doing good" and has been released from the hospital, she said.