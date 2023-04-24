A piece of police crime scene tape following Monday evening's shooting incident on Speed Street is seen tied to a fence at Madrin and Speed streets, Tuesday morning. Police said two juveniles were struck by gunfire in the incident.
Elizabeth City police say two juveniles were being treated at a local hospital Monday night after they were struck by gunfire on Speed Street.
The grandmother of one of the juveniles said Tuesday morning that he was struck in the arm while playing in a field. The 8-year-old boy "is doing good" and has been released from the hospital, she said.
Police said in a press release late Monday that one juvenile was treated at Sentara Albemarle for a gunshot to the arm, the other for a gunshot to the right leg. Both were in stable condition, the release said.
Police did not release the ages or genders of the juveniles.
According to the release, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street at 6:36 p.m. When they arrived, they found the juvenile who had been shot in the arm. The juvenile was transported by private vehicle to the hospital, police said.
The second juvenile shot in the leg was also transported by private vehicle to the hospital. It was not clear from the release if that happened before police arrived.
According to emergency police radio traffic, the incident happened in the 300 block of Speed Street and involved someone shooting out the windows at one residence and firing bullets at another.
Priscilla Drummond of Speed Street said Tuesday that her grandson, 8-year-old Zayir Evans, was playing with other kids in an open field near Speed Street's intersection with Madrin Street when he was shot through the arm.
Drummond said she was working at the beach when the shooting occurred.
"My daughter called me and said my grandson had been shot," Drummond said.
"He's doing good," she said Tuesday morning. "The bullet went right through his bone in his arm. But he's alive and that's good."
Drummond said her grandson had been released from the hospital following treatment.
An update on the second juvenile was not available. Interim police Chief Phil Webster couldn't be immediately reached and a hospital spokeswoman, citing federal privacy laws, said she can't comment on any matters involving juveniles.
Drummond said it's sad there is so much gun violence in the town now.
"And it's the kids that are getting hurt for nothing," Drummond said.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said Tuesday morning that city officials planned to release a formal statement about the incident later on Tuesday.
Police said the shootings were an ongoing investigation and urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.