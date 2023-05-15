An Elizabeth City man was shot at a local mobile home park early Sunday and died later at a local hospital, city police said Monday.
Tavori Fletcher, 40, died of his wounds at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, police said in a press release.
A second man, Cedric Green, 35, also of Elizabeth City, was also shot in the incident at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park, police said. Green was being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said. An update on his condition Monday was not immediately available.
According to police, officers were called to the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park at 1403 River Road at approximately 12:01 a.m. Sunday following a report of a verbal disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found both Fletcher and Green, both of whom had been shot multiple times. Both were transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where Fletcher died Sunday. Green was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk, police said.
Suspects in the shooting had fled the mobile home park by the time police arrived, the release states. Police Chief Phil Webster said police don't know how many suspects shot the two men or if they fled in a vehicle.
Officers continue to investigate the shooting in an attempt to apprehend those responsible, the release states.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.
