The coronavirus crisis has forced Elizabeth City to postpone a second major event.
City Manager Rich Olson announced last week that the city’s Independence Day Celebration along the waterfront has been suspended from its “traditional format.”
Back in March, the city announced the postponement of the annual North Carolina Potato Festival, which was scheduled for May 15-17 along the waterfront. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant said Monday that festival organizers hope to reschedule that event in October.
The Independence Day event is regularly attended by around 3,000 people and it takes months of planning and execution from full-time and part-time city staff, community volunteers, local public safety officials and vendors.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s current stay-at-home order limits gatherings to no more than 10 people but the state is planning to begin lifting COVID-19 restrictions in three phases starting Friday.
“A lot of it depends on what the governor’s (phased-in) restrictions are and when they go into place and when they end,” said Olson, who was interviewed prior to Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday that the state will partially ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday afternoon.
Under Phase 1 of Cooper’s reopening plan, the distinction between “essential” and “non-essential” businesses will be removed. However, those businesses reopening will be required to follow social distancing requirements. Restaurants will still be limited to either delivery or takeout sales.
The city’s Fourth of July celebration in the past has concluded with a fireworks display. Other events have included music by a disc jockey and plenty of kid’s activities. Numerous food vendors have also participated.
Olson said that any rescheduled Fourth of July event would not include a fireworks display because of the logistics involved in getting the necessary permits and the uncertainty when COVID-19 restrictions will end. The city usually starts the fireworks permit process in December.
“We are not going to spend $30,000 on a maybe,” he said.
Olson said in lieu of the Independence Day celebration, the city will be looking into “some other way of bringing the community together.”
Malenfant said Potato Festival organizers are still in a “holding pattern” because they have not heard if the carnival company that provides rides for the event will be available in the fall. Malenfant said Deggler Attractions won’t announce its availability until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“All (Deggler) spring events got canceled and what we are hoping is that they can reschedule all of their (spring) events in the same order in the fall,” Malenfant said. “It all depends how they piece that together. We are looking at an October timeframe, but it definitely won’t be September.”