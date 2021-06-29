At least two dozen employees of Elizabeth City’s Public Utilities Department on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest of City Council’s decision not to seek a 10-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate that would fund employee raises.
The employees blocked Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Colonial Avenue around City Hall for about 45 minutes around noon with approximately a dozen vehicles. They left after a question-and-answer session with City Manager Montre Freeman in front of City Hall.
Council rejected the 10-cent increase by a 4-2 vote Monday night and instead asked Freeman to come back with a budget plan that includes an 8.5-cent property tax hike. Council will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to vote on the fiscal 2021-22 budget.
City Council was told last month by an outside consultant that what the city pays its employees is “dreadful and a disservice” and that $1.1 million is needed in the next fiscal budget to make its pay structure competitive.
Freeman told city employees at a special council meeting last week that a 10-cent hike would accomplish that goal because it would raise an additional $1,133,970 in revenue. All employees would receive a 4-percent raise while some employees would also get an additional increase to bring them to the minimum level recommended in the pay study.
“Even at 4 percent, some people will not be at the minimum,” Freeman said.
Freeman told city employees at Tuesday’s sit-in the 8.5-cent increase would still fully fund the pay increase recommended by the study but that other cuts would have to be made to the city’s proposed $70 million budget. Freeman told public utilities workers that he is still working on what those cuts will be.
“I have to take some other things away,” Freeman said. “I am going to do that because as I told you all it’s important that I fight for you. I’m going to continue to do that. I am not going to waiver from that. What I am asking you is to give me one more day.”
Second Ward Councilor Gabriel Adkins, who voted for the 10-cent tax increase at Monday’s council meeting, attended Tuesday’s sit-in. He predicted that the sit-in may just be a preview of things to come if the results of the pay study are not fully implemented by City Council at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I think Public Works will shut down,” Adkins said. “These guys are hurting and they say they are not going to do the work until they get the raise that they deserve. This is where we are at.”
Adkins said he had been invited to talk with Public Utilities employees at the city’s garage Tuesday morning.
“They wanted to talk with a councilman and, ultimately, this decision falls in our court,” Adkins said. “They know that I am on their side. They wanted to make their voices heard and they got in their trucks and they came down here.”
Public Utilities worker Adam Brothers said at a minimum that City Council needs to give employees the raises recommended in the pay study.
“We are hurting right now,” Brothers said. “We came here to take a stand and let them know that we need that money. We are willing to work, we are good workers. We just want what is right.”
Public Utilities worker Bob Rice told Freeman that making a little noise “isn’t a bad thing.”
“We are letting those people (City Council) know,” Rice said. “We are dead serious about this. I can’t speak for everybody but we are here because you got your day” to come up with a plan.