Two dozen employees of Elizabeth City's Public Works Department are staging a sit-in in protest of City Council's decision not to seek a 10-cent increase in the city's property tax rate.
The employees have blocked Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Colonial Avenue around City Hall with approximately a dozen vehicles.
Councilors voted 4-2 Monday night not to seek the 10-cent hike. Instead, they voted to have the city manager return with a budget based on an 8.5-cent increase. Councilors are scheduled to meet on that proposal Wednesday evening.
This is a developing story.