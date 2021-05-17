Elizabeth City has been recertified as a Coast Guard City, city officials said Friday.
City officials were notified early last week that the city’s application for recertification had been granted, City Manager Montre Freeman said in his weekly memo to Mayor Bettie Parker and members of City Council.
Rear Admiral L.M. Dickey sent the city a congratulatory letter, thanking local officials, businesses and community organizations for going “above and beyond to ensure our personnel and their families feel welcome within the community,” Freeman said.
The city first received the Coast Guard City designation from then Coast Guard Commandant Paul F. Zukunft in May 2015. Under the program’s rules, cities are required to seek recertification every five years.
The Coast Guard City designation goes to those cities and communities that make “special efforts to acknowledge the professional work of the Coast Guard men and women assigned to their area,” an application for Coast Guard City states. “Coast Guard Cities regularly reach out to Coast Guard personnel and their families and make them feel at home in their ‘home away from home.’”
Cities and communities chosen for the honor have taken steps to “illustrate a longstanding and enduring relationship with an emphasis on considerations the community has made for the members of the Coast Guard family,” the application continues.
Examples of the kinds of things Coast Guard Cities do include erecting monuments or memorials to the Coast Guard, organizing civic celebrations on the anniversary of the founding of the Coast Guard, providing support to local Coast Guard Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, and providing business discounts to Coast Guard members and their families.
Only 28 cities and communities in the U.S. have qualified for Coast Guard City status, the latest two being Cordova, Alaska, and Westport, Washington, in September 2019. Only two other North Carolina communities have been named Coast Guard Communities: Wilmington and Carteret County.