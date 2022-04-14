The shooting of an 18-year-old man on Harney Street Tuesday night may have been captured on video.
Security camera video that was sent to The Daily Advance and that also appeared on Facebook shows part of the incident. The link to the video has since been removed.
The video starts out with audio of multiple gunshots followed by several individuals running away from the left side of the building where the camera is located.
Several seconds later, a person who appears to be a male, enters the parking lot from the right side of the frame and collapses on a grassy area. Another individual, who also appears to be a male, then enters and appears to be holding a handgun.
That individual asks the apparent victim to give him his gun. There was no audible response from the apparent victim. The victim is then asked by the individual something about a phone. The victim responds that he doesn’t have a phone.
The video is stamped at 10:32 p.m.
Elizabeth City police Chief Larry James did not respond to several phone messages seeking comment on the video.
A Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services official said Thursday that EMS did respond to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Harney Street at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
When EMS officials arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had suffered a single gunshot to the abdomen. The man was airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition when he was placed in the helicopter, an official said.
An update on the man’s condition could not be obtained Thursday without his name.