Skippers Logo

This one of several team logos the Elizabeth City River City Skippers plan to use to promote the new Old North State League team that will begin play at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek around the last week of May in 2023.

 Logo courtesy Alec Allred

Shortly after Elizabeth City City Council agreed to host an Old North State League summer collegiate baseball team, league President Alec Allred and his wife, Lexie, made a quick weekend trip to the city.

One of the reasons for the trip was to come up with a unique and catchy name for the team in a league known for its unusual team nicknames.