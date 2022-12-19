Shortly after Elizabeth City City Council agreed to host an Old North State League summer collegiate baseball team, league President Alec Allred and his wife, Lexie, made a quick weekend trip to the city.
One of the reasons for the trip was to come up with a unique and catchy name for the team in a league known for its unusual team nicknames.
Some of the names in the 15-team league include the Lexington Flying Pigs, Marion Swamp Foxes and the High Point Hush Puppies. The league has teams stretching from western North Carolina to the coast.
The Allreds made the rounds of the city that weekend, talking with local business leaders and city officials, including Mayor Kirk Rivers. Lexie Allred leads the ONSL marketing efforts and the couple eventually settled on the River City Skippers as the name for a team that will begin play around the last week in May 2023.
Lexie Allred was born in the city but her family moved away shortly afterward. October was the first time that Alec Allred had ever been to Elizabeth City.
“We literally walked around the city and just talked with people to come up with a concept and ideas,” Alec Allred recalls. “My wife does all the marketing and she comes up with all the branding. Obviously, we wanted to do something nautical.”
The Allreds first thought about a pirate-themed mascot.
“We thought about that because of the rumor of Blackbeard’s house there,” Allred said. “We talked to the city about that and they kind of wanted something different, more along the harbor.”
The River City Skippers not only ties in with the city’s rich nautical history but also baseball, Allred said.
“Skipper is a nickname for a (baseball) manager,” Allred said.
Rivers is excited about having a summer baseball team in the city and said Allred is laying the ground work for a successful venture that will benefit local businesses and residents.
“It will attract people from outside the area in addition to giving our citizens another thing to do where they can enjoy themselves,” Rivers said. “Our baseball field is on the water and it plays into our masterplan where we want to attract people to the city because of our waterfront. We are going to get behind our team because this is just another great thing that is going on in our city.”
Allred, along with his family, started the fast-growing summer wood-bat baseball league in 2018. He said a separate family-owned limited liability corporation led by his brother in-law will own and operate the team. Some of the teams in the league are privately owned, he said.
“We plan on owning it long term,” Allred said.
The city signed an agreement with the ONSL to lease Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek for the team’s home games. The ONSL will pay the city $200 for every game the River City Skippers play at Holmes Field, which will be around 15 to 20 each summer.
“I think Holmes Field is going to be a sweet setup,” Allred said. “It’s a really cool setup.’’
With 15 teams, the OSNL will be broken into three five-team divisions based on geographic location. Allred said the final division alignments are close to being finalized.
“Elizabeth City is still a ways out there, the closest team to them will probably be Goldsboro,” Allred said.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University head baseball coach Michael Louis will serve as the team’s general manager while Chris Bell will be the assistant GM. Allred said Louis’ experience as a college player and now a coach is invaluable. Bell is the former general manager for the Edenton Steamers.
“I’ve known Michael for a couple of years now, good dude, good baseball guy,” Allred said. “Any time that we can get a general manager that has a background in playing baseball at a high level, coaching baseball at a high level, it works out better. Chris brings a wealth of knowledge on the corporate sponsorship side of things.’’
The ONSL is wood-bat league that in the past has mainly attracted Division II, Division III or junior college players, or just graduated high school players heading to that level of college baseball. Each roster has around 30 players.
But Allred said more and more Division I players are signing up to play.
“I think the Skippers will have a good team with a lot of Division I players on that team,” Allred said. “We have had a lot more Division I players (sign up) in the league this year. We have had Division I players every year in the league but that number keeps growing every year. That region there, including the Virginia Beach area, produces a lot of baseball talent.”
Allred said he expects the name the Skippers’ head coach this week.
“Michael (Louis) has been involved the most in that process, but I’m pretty sure we have our guy,” Allred said.