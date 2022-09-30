Cameron Carlson

Carlson

HERTFORD — What Perquimans County sheriff’s investigators initially ruled an accidental shooting has resulted in a murder charge for an Elizabeth City teen.

Cameron Mathew Carlson, 18, of the 120 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of second degree murder, according to a copy of the arrest warrant, which was filed by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.