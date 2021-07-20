Elizabeth City will be officially re-certified as a Coast Guard City at Base Elizabeth City on Aug. 4.
The ceremony will be part of the annual Coast Guard Day event at the base. Coast Guard Day is for active Coast Guard personnel and their families, retired Coast Guard personnel, Coast Guard civilian employees and base contractors. Contractors have to purchase a ticket to the event.
Base Elizabeth City Cmdr. Brook Sherman said a large crowd is expected for the event that celebrates the Coast Guard’s birthday.
“In previous years, we saw numbers top 4,000 people on board the base,” Sherman told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board of directors last week. “We will be hosting a big event.”
The city first received the Coast Guard City designation from the Coast Guard in May 2015.
Under the program’s rules, cities are required to seek recertification every five years.
The Coast Guard City designation goes to those cities and communities that make “special efforts to acknowledge the professional work of the Coast Guard men and women assigned to their area,” an application for Coast Guard City states. “Coast Guard Cities regularly reach out to Coast Guard personnel and their families and make them feel at home in their ‘home away from home.’”
Mayor Bettie Parker said as a native of Pasquotank County that it has always been a comfort knowing that the Coast Guard is here “standing by and ready to assist.”
“Elizabeth City is so proud of the diverse array of contributions that the Coast Guard men and women provide our nation,” Parker said. “As a Coast Guard City, it signifies that the city works very hard to effectively make the Coast Guard men and women and their families feel at home away from home.”
Sherman praised local businesses, organizations and individuals for their support of Coast Guard Day.
“We have had a lot of great partnerships with the city, the Chamber as well as sponsorships from folks in town,” Sherman said. “We are very appreciative. We know it hasn’t been the best year to sponsor something like this but we are grateful for all the partnerships. It’s going to be a great day.’’
Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce President Holly Staples said the Chamber is again coordinating lunch service at Coast Guard Day and is looking for volunteers.
“That is one way to get on the base,” Staples said. “They are looking for anywhere from 40 to 60 (volunteers) for lunch service. We will need a lot of help that day.”
Last year's Coast Guard Day celebration was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.