Residents will get a chance Friday to celebrate both local artists and Independence Day at a combination First Friday ArtWalk and Family, Fun and Fireworks! Celebration.
ArtWalk begins downtown at 4 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m. Family, Fun and Fireworks! Celebration activities get underway downtown and along the waterfront at 4 p.m. and will conclude with a fireworks show over the Pasquotank River starting at 9 p.m. A number of streets along the waterfront area will be closed to accommodate the celebration.
The Family, Fun and Fireworks! Celebration, sponsored by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department, will feature a DJ and band, a magic show, yard games, axe throwing, a basketball shooting booth, dual slides, a bounce house, a 9-hole mini-golf course, and an 85-foot obstacle course.
There also will be nine food vendors and the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce will sell beer and wine on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle. The band J-Heard & The Henchmen will also perform live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Elizabeth City Fire Department also will stage its traditional splash pad for kids near the intersection of Ehringhaus and Water streets.
Thirty venues will be taking part in ArtWalk, according to Debbie Malenfant, director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.
Eclectic Jewelry & Design will host Donna Smith Rose Photography at 513 E. Fearing Street. Luna Bakery will host a "pop up" bake sale featuring Salem Marx as pastry artist at 604 E. Fearing.
On Water Street, Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water will host Cheshire Caute Kidpreneurs' hand-made jewelry by Xavier and Kiomara, Beloved Haven jewelry, and Mike Slygh Photography. Brandy Ange will sign copies of her book, "Abolition."
Also on Water, Zaribel's will host Christina Robart of All About Improv; Seven Sounds Brewing Company will host LaurieB Artworks; and The Market will host John Stolarczyk who will be performing live music from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Pasquotank County Library Bookmobile will also be parked on Water Street where it will host a free book giveaway.
On Main Street, The Kraken Coffee House will host Angel of “Lacy Cakes.” Also on Main, Sunny Cove Boutique will host Craft's Woodworking and hand-painting artist Addison Hassell.
At Sanctuary Design Co., at 601 E. Main, artist Leanne Perry Clayton of Water's Edge Art will be featured. Also, the Albemarle Area Paint Out Pals will be painting on the sidewalk.
Over at InStitches, at 513 E. Main, Scott Duncan will be performing on the violin. At Harbor Center, artist Margie Sawyer will be at Harbor Pharmacy, The Artoonz Guy will be at Latitude 36, and Louise Woodworth of Heaven on Board Charcuterie will be at Sultry Scent Co.
Paul Vincent, contributing researcher at Museum of the Albemarle,will be signing copies of his book, "Maritime Elizabeth City," at Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main Street.
Elsewhere on Main, Water's Edge Boutique will host Abi Senn, the Honeybee Artisan; Stacy Anderson of Bone to Pick Barkery; Amanda Gayhark of Hey Y'all Soaps; Mary Brickhouse of Wraps by Mary; and Carolina Cutting.
At the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main Street, EC Pizza Co. will host Face Painting with Ms. Shelia and Lindsay Doughtry. Small Town Trendz at 510 E. Main will host Woodworth of Heaven on Board and 7 Chakras Chronicles. Spinning Booth photos will also be for sale.
At 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main Street, Chris and Mandy Whitehurst will perform live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On Poindexter Street, Big Boss Burritos will host pop artist and cartoonist LeShawn Williams. Next door at The SweetEasy, a "Kits for Kate" cupcake kit sale fundraiser will be held. Also on Poindexter, Emily Martin of Bee's Southern Creations will be featured at Bijoux Vibes.
On Colonial Avenue, Crank's Shoe Repair will display the artworks of William C. Hoffman and Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will host artist Taryn of Taryn Marie Design. Ghost Harbor will also host Lucas Allen Ireland who will perform live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Two businesses — United Bank and Sam Davis & Associates Realty — will be taking part in their first ArtWalk. United Bank, located at 604 E. Ehringhaus Street, will offer coloring pages and crayons for kids. Sam Davis & Associates Realty, located at Harbor Center at 606 E. Main Street, will be displaying local art and giving away koozies.