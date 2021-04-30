Elizabeth City plans to modify its nightly curfew, extending the deadline for when persons can legally be on public streets or public property to midnight.
The city also plans to begin requiring protest organizers to formally request a daily permit to protest in the city.
City Manager Montre Freeman made the announcements this morning following the ninth straight day of protests in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21.
The new curfew, which begins today, will take effect at midnight tonight and continue until 6 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if the city's amended curfew will change the curfew imposed by Pasquotank County. Freeman said he was planning to send a copy of the city's amended curfew to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management and alert County Manager Sparty Hammett.
According to Freeman, four people were arrested for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew on Thursday but only two were charged. The other two were bail bondsmen, he said.
City police said in a Facebook post Thursday at 9:26 p.m. that a group of about 50 people were gathered on Colonial Avenue near Road Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and were "refusing to leave" after being given a final warning to disperse.
"Mobile field force units are in position, and arrests will be made at this time," the post stated.
Police said in a subsequent post an hour later that the crowd on Colonial Avenue had dispersed and the street was back open to traffic.
Seven people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for violating the city's curfew on Tuesday night and nine were arrested Wednesday night. None were taken to Albemarle District Jail, however. Freeman said curfew violators have been issued unsecured bonds that don't require paying a bond for release.
Protests have been reported on Elizabeth City's streets since Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., a city resident, while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown's residence on April 21.
City and Pasquotank County officials imposed curfews starting on Tuesday in anticipation of an escalation in unrest over Brown's fatal shooting by deputies.
This is a developing story.