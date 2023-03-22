Elizabeth City will host one of eight upcoming "listening sessions" across the state focused on closing North Carolina's digital divide.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the N.C. Department of Information Technology's Division of Broadband and Digital Equity will host the sessions as part of "The Closing the Digital Divide: From the Mountains to the Coast Tour" that began Tuesday at the N.C. Rural Summit.
“All North Carolinians need access to affordable high-speed internet, devices and digital skills so they can utilize online resources to work, learn, get health care and connect,” Cooper said in the release. “This listening tour will gather important feedback from residents and businesses that will help us get all communities connected.”
The Elizabeth City session is scheduled for May 11, according to the release. Details on the location and time of the session have yet to be announced.
The other seven sessions will be held April 25 in Fayetteville, April 26 in Rocky Mount, April 27 in Jacksonville, May 2 in Kernersville, May 4 in Morganton, May 8 in Cherokee, and May 16 in Wingate.
The NCDIT plans to gather feedback at each session to create a "comprehensive state plans to connect all North Carolinians," the release states.