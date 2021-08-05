First Friday ArtWalk typically features bands and musical performers but this month's showcase of local art and artists boasts a feast of live music.
The music starts tonight with performances from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. by the bands Post-American Gothic and Greyside at Coasters Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter Street.
The music continues Friday with the band Uphill performing for the Summer Sounds Music Series at Mariners' Wharf Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to music, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center will host a country line dancing class and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department will host vendors, games and other activities in the park.
Glass Music at 202 N. Poindexter Street will also host live music by the band Permanent Vacation during Friday's ArtWalk that gets underway at 4 p.m. Glass Music will also host guest artist Tea-Liteful and their handcrafted "forever" gel candles. Glass Music will also be selling raffle tickets for a 12-string Stadium acoustic guitar.
Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial Avenue will also host live music during ArtWalk. The home decor shop will also host John Peel and his pottery.
Also on Friday, the band 5 Starr will perform in Pailin's Alley at 602 E. Colonial Avenue from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Finally, the band Truck Stop Music Shop will present "18 Wheels," a musical performance by Ysabelle McNeely and Tayla, Sunday afternoon at Mariners' Wharf Park as the Summer Sounds Music Series continues. McNeely and Tayla will be performing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parks and Rec will also host vendors, games and other activities during the performance.
For residents participating in Friday's ArtWalk, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant recommends beginning at Muddy Waters Coffeehouse at 100 W. Main Street, where author Michele Light will be signing copies of her book, "Empowering You."
At Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial Avenue, owner Ernest Banks will be featuring his handmade lamps as well as the artworks of William Hoffman.
Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing Street will host three artists: Barbara Ann Hughes of Thrive Garden Pots & Bricks; Mark W. Hughes of Mark's Tiny Woodshop, displaying his wooden vases, bowls, platters; and Zsakeya Ferebee, displaying her duct tape wallets, handbags, and backpacks.
At the SweetEasy Bakery at 112 N. Poindexter Street, artist Kathy Sychra will showcase her sketchbook journaling and watercolor sketches of downtown buildings. Next door at Big Boss Burrito at 110 N. Poindexter, Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid Collective will display her ink art, acrylic pours and jewelry.
At 104 South Poindexter, Bijoux Vibes will be celebrating its first year "downtowniversary" with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m., followed by a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. Bijoux Vibes will host Cheryl Straight of Silly Little Goose Designs, who will be showcasing her hand-crafted home décor, pillows and stationary.
On Water Street, Zaribel's will offer a photo booth; Cozy Carolina Boutique will feature Jade Whale Fashion; and Small Town Trendz will host a lemon crush bead bar for kids. Kids can make their own necklace for $10.
Page After Page, at 111 S. Water, plans to start ArtWalk early with its "An Evening of Authors" at 2 p.m. Brandy Ange, Clark Twiddy and Brooks Sterritt will be on hand to celebrate release of their new books.
On Main Street, the Port Discover Science Center will host Face Painting by Shelia; In Stitches Embroidery & Gifts will host artist Noah Carroll; Water’s Edge Boutique in the Virginia Dare Arcade will host artist Gerta Huffman of Gerta’s Ocean Art, featuring her acrylic/glass paintings; and Lindsay Doughty will showcase her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs outside Elizabeth City Pizza Company, also in the arcade.
At Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 W. Main, the work of three artists will be featured this month: pastel artist Dana Conner; watercolor artist Ryan Fox; and metal sculptor and up-cyclist Shuma Masani.