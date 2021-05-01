Visit Elizabeth City has canceled a planned celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week next week in response to the tragic death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Brown, 42, was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies serving arrest and search warrants at his residence in Elizabeth City on April 21. Brown’s shooting death by law enforcement has sparked daily protests in Elizabeth City every day since.
Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City, said plans for National Travel and Tourism Week have been changed twice, “first because of COVID and now because of the recent tragedy.”
Initial plans to host a “Toast to Tourism” event were switched to an all-digital approach because of concerns around COVID-19.
“We had plans for a series of social posts, consumer and partner emails, in addition to a press release,” Ruffieux said. “However, for the immediate time ahead of us, it is not appropriate to share any messaging about tourism and travel to our community.”
Responding to questions from The Daily Advance, Ruffiex said there has been a sharp decrease in requests for visitor guides and general calls for information about Elizabeth City since Brown’s death. The city has been under a national media spotlight, with reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and Reuters, among other news organizations, reporting stories about the aftermath of Brown’s shooting death from Elizabeth City.
Asked whether her office has received inquiries regarding the safety of traveling to Elizabeth City and staying here, she said there have been none. There have been, however, people who’ve canceled planned trips to Elizabeth City, she said.
“Unfortunately, we have had more than I care to count angry and emotional calls, emails and social media posts from potential or future visitors indicating they are canceling their future trip, pulling business out of Elizabeth City and never coming here again,” Ruffieux said.
Ruffieux explained that Visit Elizabeth City posted information about the State of Emergency and curfew in the wake of Brown’s death on its travel advisory page so potential visitors are informed before they arrive. The staff is providing similar content to visitors who call.
Several vacation rental owners have already contacted the tourism office and reported seeing cancellations, according to Ruffieux.
“I anticipate the long-term effects of this tragedy will depress visitation and our overall economy for an extended period of time,” she said.
Sarah Hill, director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center in Camden, said on Thursday she had not received any inquires from any boaters, who are now northbound on the Intracoastal Waterway, about what’s going on in Elizabeth City or indication that they plan to avoid the area. Boaters have access to the internet and probably are already aware of what’s going on in Elizabeth City, she said.