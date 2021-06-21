An Elizabeth City woman is facing multiple charges after state insurance officials say she forged medical bills and defrauded her employer of more than $55,000.
Geneva Louise Harris, 55, of the 700 block of Beech Street, was arrested last week and charged with three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense and three misdemeanor counts of common law robbery, according to a press release from N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Special agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Harris of providing fake medical bills from Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Pain Specialists to her employer at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills.
According to a insurance department spokesman, Harris, a housekeeper at the hotel, claimed to have been injured while on the job. Instead of filing a workman’s compensation claim, the management at the hotel at the time elected to pay Harris for her injuries, the spokesman said. Those payments, based on forged medical bills, totaled $55,446.91, the spokesman said.
After a change in management, hotel officials decided to file a workman’s compensation claim in Harris’ case. During the processing of the claim, the hotel’s insurance carrier called the N.C. Department of Insurance about its findings, the agency’s spokesman said.
Harris was arrested June 16 by special agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance and Elizabeth City police, Causey said. According to her arrest warrant, the offenses she’s charged with occurred between Jan. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020.
A total bond of $9,000 was set for the six charges, a Dare County Clerk of Court official said Monday. It was not clear if Harris was still in law enforcement custody. There was no record of her being in custody and a call to the Dare County Detention Facility was not immediately returned.
The official in the Dare Clerk of Court’s Office said Harris’ trial date is set for Aug. 17.