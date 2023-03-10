A local woman accused of attempting to kill one man and kidnapping and robbing a second man was in custody at Albemarle District Jail on Friday charged with at least five felonies.

According to arrest warrants, Heaven Tyshae Griffin, 22, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, is charged with attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny.