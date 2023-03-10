...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A local woman accused of attempting to kill one man and kidnapping and robbing a second man was in custody at Albemarle District Jail on Friday charged with at least five felonies.
According to arrest warrants, Heaven Tyshae Griffin, 22, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, is charged with attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny.
She was being held at the jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond on the five charges. She's also charged with a parole violation, according to a jail official. She's being held without bond on that charge.
Griffin was arrested by the Elizabeth City Police Department. Interim police Chief Phil Webster said in an email late Friday afternoon that police planned to issue a press release about Griffin's arrest.
Warrants suggest Griffin was arrested for two incidents, one in which she "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously" attempted to "kill and murder" a man on Jan. 21. No more details were available from the warrant.
In the second incident, on Jan. 23, Griffin is accused of using a handgun to hold a second man at gunpoint, and then ordering him to drive her without his consent to a "certain location" before stealing both the man's 2010 Nissan Maxima vehicle and $48 in cash from him.
The warrant for Griffin's arrest on the attempted murder charge was issued Feb. 3, court documents show. The warrant on the other charges was issued Jan. 25. Griffin's next court date is March 23, a court official said Friday.