An Elizabeth City woman is the first $200,000 top prize winner in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game.
Jennifer Jackson won the first of what state lottery officials said will be 10 top prizes of $200,000 offered in the new Mega Bucks game.
Jackson purchased her winning $5 ticket in the game from the Speedway on U.S. Highway 17 South in Elizabeth City, lottery officials said.
Jackson claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
The Mega Bucks game launched this month. There are nine top prizes of $200,000 remain, the lottery said.