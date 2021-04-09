Knowing her kids' birthdays paid off big time for an Elizabeth City woman who won half of a $455,084 North Carolina Education jackpot this week.
Rhodora Reeves used her kids' birthdates to pick the numbers she used when she bought her Cash 5 lottery ticket.
Appropriately enough, Reeves said she plans to put the $227,542 in prize money she won toward her children's education.
“I think it’s every parent’s dream for their kids,” she told lottery officials. “So, that’s what I want to do.”
Reeves said she purchased her ticket for the April 1 drawing in the Cash 5 game at the 7-Eleven in Elizabeth City. The day after the drawing, she checked her numbers on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App and discovered she had won.
“I was actually surprised to find out I got the combination,” she said. “I was very happy.”
Reeves' ticket actually was one of two to match all five balls in the drawing. Edward Estes of Greensboro had the other winning ticket.
Reeves claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $160,990.
Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.