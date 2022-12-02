Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is buying 10 beacons that will allow people to use an app to find out information about downtown events.
The ECDI board unanimously voted last week to spend $2,200 to buy the 10 beacons, which includes a setup fee.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is buying 10 beacons that will allow people to use an app to find out information about downtown events.
The ECDI board unanimously voted last week to spend $2,200 to buy the 10 beacons, which includes a setup fee.
A beacon would be placed at each stop of an event and programmed with particular information about that stop.
ECDI has access to an app called Apptivity and the organization can use the beacons to provide information for such events as walking tours like this spring’s Legends and Lores in downtown, Ghost Walk, scavenger hunts or pub or other crawls.
Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said ECDI can be as creative as it wants when using the technology. The app works on Android and Apple devices and it could be used for free and ticketed events. ECDI would be able to reprogram the beacons from one event to the next.
“We determine our stops and the content we want at each stop,” Malenfant said. “It has the capability of doing audio, full video, readable content and photos. We can reuse it as many times as we like by simply assigning new stops and replacing the content. We can use them throughout the year.”
The beacons are waterproof and they can be placed in a fixed spot or held by an individual.
“As a participant approaches within 20 to 25 feet and with the app opened and signed into the event the beacon will automatically start the pre-programmed content,” Malenfant said.
If an event, like Legends and Lores, is ticketed then only paid participants would be able to access the information. ECDI is sponsoring the murder-mystery event in April and the inaugural event will focus on the murder of Nell Cropsey in 1901.
Nineteen-year-old Cropsey was last seen alive on the front porch of her home on Riverside Avenue on Nov. 20, 1901. Her body was found floating in the Pasquotank River 37 days later.
Jim Wilcox, Cropsey’s beau, was later convicted of her murder but was pardoned for the crime in 1918. He committed suicide in Elizabeth City in 1934. Wilcox professed his innocence until the day he died.
Clues about who the murderer is will be placed around downtown. Participants will find those clues before eventually making their way to the Christ Episcopal Church cemetery behind Museum of the Albemarle.
“They would get instructions once they purchased a ticket for how to sign into the event,” Malenfant said. “The proximity technology requires contestants to physically arrive at each stop in order to trigger the stop’s content on their phone. It could be a clue or instructions to perform a task.”
ECDI board member Geoff McNamara said the beacons purchase is a good investment.
“There a 1,000 uses for this,” McNamara said. “Ghost Walk would be perfect for it. It’s unlimited.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.