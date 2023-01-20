A free shuttle service provided by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. to transport people around downtown now has an official name.
The ECDI Board of Directors on Thursday morning agreed to name the shuttle service the “Harbor Hopper.”
ECDI is using the six-seat golf cart-type vehicle to transport both visitors and locals from city parking lots to downtown businesses. It is currently only in service for special events like the monthly First Friday ArtWalk but ECDI is planning to expand the service to the weekends in the near future.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said the service has proved to be popular the few times it has been used so far, including during ArtWalks and Christmas-related events downtown last month.
Malenfant said ridership was slow the first hour of ArtWalk but it picked up dramatically after that. Malenfant has been the shuttle’s main driver thus far. She said she's found herself "doing a lot of educating" as well as driving.
"People hop on but they hop on without a destination in mind," Malenfant said. "It’s 'where can you take me?' and I will take them all around downtown and show them where everything is. That to me it is the biggest benefit so far — showing people what downtown is.’’
The name Harbor Hopper was in part the brainchild of interim Economic Development Director Scott Hinton. Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux first tossed out the name the "Harbor of Hospitality Chariot" and Hinton then suggested Harbor Hopper.
“You hop on and you hop off,” Hinton said.
The ECDI took possession of the $14,000 shuttle in late November. It also spent $1,000 for insurance on the cart. The money came from a $15,000 donation from the Committee of 100. The panel is a group of community and business leaders who promote economic growth in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.
The ECDI board also agreed Thursday to spend $995 to add running boards to the shuttle to make the loading and unloading of passengers easier and safer. The board discussed adding a rain cover but took no action.
“The vehicle is a little taller than I anticipated,” Malenfant said. “So, there is a little step up.’’
The vehicle is battery-powered and the annual cost to recharge it is around $240 annually. The vehicle is considered street-legal, which means it is equipped with headlights and tail lights, windshield and seat belts along with other safety features.
The board also decided to purchase a small portable heater that can be placed in a cup holder to help keep the driver warm.
The shuttle is currently being stored in the Weatherly Lofts garage.
