Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc., drives the new six-seat covered golf cart ECDI is using to shuttle residents attending downtown events. The ECDI board agreed this week to call the golf cart the "Harbor Hopper." 

 The Daily Advance

A free shuttle service provided by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. to transport people around downtown now has an official name.

The ECDI Board of Directors on Thursday morning agreed to name the shuttle service the “Harbor Hopper.”