Legends & Lore

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will host a Legends & Lore Mystery Event today in Elizabeth City’s downtown. 

 Image courtesy Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.

Given the number of tickets sold, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. is anticipating an impressive number of people turning out Saturday to help solve the murder of Nell Cropsey.

ECDI Director Debbie Malenfant said that as of Wednesday 102 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s Legends & Lore Mystery Event. Another 15 VIP tickets had been sold.