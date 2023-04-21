Given the number of tickets sold, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. is anticipating an impressive number of people turning out Saturday to help solve the murder of Nell Cropsey.
ECDI Director Debbie Malenfant said that as of Wednesday 102 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s Legends & Lore Mystery Event. Another 15 VIP tickets had been sold.
Malenfant was speaking at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the ECDI Board of Directors.
She and board member Edward Fearing promoted today's mystery event during an interview with WVEC-TV 13 News earlier this week.
Regular event tickets were $25 and included only Saturday’s event. The VIP tickets were $100 each and included Saturday's event, plus a Friday night preview at Arts of the Albemarle, where VIPs enjoyed beer, wine and appetizers and visit by author Bland Simpson, who has written extensively about the Nell Cropsey murder.
The Elizabeth City Legends & Lore Mystery Event will be a mix of ghost story, theater and scavenger hunt, all centered around the murder of 19-year-old Nell Cropsey.
Cropsey is believed to have last been seen alive by her suitor, Jim Wilcox, on the night of Nov. 20, 1901. Police and residents searched for Cropsey for weeks before her undecomposed body was found in the Pasquotank River on Dec. 27, 1901.
There are several theories about who killed Cropsey. Wilcox was convicted and sentenced twice for her murder, the first time with a death sentence, and the second time with a 30-year prison sentence. Halfway into his sentence, however, Wilcox was pardoned by then Gov. Thomas W. Bickett.
Malenfant also briefed board members on last weekend’s TarWheel Century bicycle ride.
The ride was held Saturday, April 15, and included routes of 33 miles, 62 miles and 100 miles through Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
“We had an amazing day” with beautiful weather and rider participation, Malenfant said. “We had 301 riders from Virginia and North Carolina. We had more riders from Virginia than North Carolina, but also from Colorado, West Virginia and Indiana.”
Malenfant said she didn’t have final financial figures from the ride but said she’d have that information available for the board’s meeting in May.
One board member asked if there were any injuries and Malenfant reported none that required transportation to the hospital.
“There were no injuries that required EMS,” she said. “There were a few falls with bumps and bruises and scratches but not emergency transport. There’s always a fall or two. Thankfully everyone rode safely.”
Malenfant said bicyclists reported they enjoyed the event, particularly the four Support and Gear stops along the routes. At the SAG stop at Sawmill Park in Weeksville, riders were treated to water, sports drinks and barbecue sandwiches.
Malenfant also reported that planning is underway for the upcoming N.C. Potato Festival, set for May 19-21. ECDI partnered with WSKY-TV: SKY 4 in Hampton, Virginia, to produce a promotional video encouraging viewers to visit this year’s Potato Festival.
Raffle tickets for this year’s Elizabeth City Downtown Digs 2023 contest are selling fast, too, Malenfant reported.
ECDI already has sold 239 tickets for a chance to win one year of free rent in a loft or one-bedroom apartment at the soon-to-open Betsy Town Flats apartments. The apartments are under construction downtown in the former Elizabeth City Middle School.
Tickets are $60 each or two for $100. Besides free rent for a year, the winner will also receive a $2,400 utilities allowance and $5,000 for decorating costs. The winner also has the option to take a $15,000 cash prize instead of the apartment package.
Raffle tickets went on sale April 1 and will continue to be sold till May 31. The drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, via Facebook Live Event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website downtowndigsec.com.
ECDI held a similar raffle in 2020 after the Weatherly Lofts opened on Water Street. That raffle raised about $22,000 for the downtown organization. Raffle winner Margene Curtice opted to take the $15,000 in cash.
U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City commanding officer Cmdr. Brook Sherman thanked the board for welcoming Adam Gray as a Coast Guard representative. Gray retired from the Coast Guard after 27 years of service and is the base director of Morale, Well-Being and Recreation.
Sherman also announced that June will be his last board meeting.
“Unfortunately, time seems to spin so quickly sometimes on these military tours but I’ll be departing the beginning of July,” Sherman said.
Sherman has been reassigned to Norfolk Virginia, where he’ll serve as the Coast Guard’s Chief of Industrial Operations.
His successor is Cmdr. Heidi Koski, who Sherman described as “extremely talented.”
“I’m sure that you will find her presence in these meetings really complementary to your mission and the types of things you do,” Sherman said.