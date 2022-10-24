dowtown biz halloween 3

Elizabeth City downtown businesses got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2021. This year's event will again be held on Saturday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is expecting that more than 1,000 Halloween trick-or-treaters to descend on downtown Elizabeth City Saturday seeking candy and treats from businesses.

ECDI sponsored trick-or-treating at downtown businesses for the first time last year and almost 1,000 kids took part.