The interior of the former location of Rochelle Cleaners, at Water and Main streets, is seen Friday evening. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has apparently sold the nearly 70-year-old waterfront building it received as a gift in early 2021.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has apparently sold a nearly 70-year-old waterfront building it received as a gift in early 2021.

ECDI vice-chairman Jeff Mitchell said Thursday that the Rochelle Building at 100 Water Street has been under contract for about a month.