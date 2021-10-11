Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is hoping next month to redo a part of this weekend’s first-ever Music on the Green Fall Music Weekend that got rained out.
The music festival got off to a strong start Friday night but Mother Nature put a damper on Saturday’s music as rain forced cancellation of the second day of the three-day event after one performance.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant hopes to have the musical acts that couldn’t perform Saturday return for First Friday ArtWalk on Nov. 5.
“We hope to take those bands that we were going to have and say, ‘Hey, can you play First Friday?’” Malenfant said. “The bands were looking forward to playing and we’ve got the sponsorship money to pay them.’’
Event organizers were met with a steady drizzle on Saturday morning before rain hit the area and the decision was made to cancel for the day.
“The forecast was for rain and we only had 30, 40 people out there,” Malenfant said. “We looked at the radar and it looked like the (weather) system that was off the coast was heading straight toward us. It looked like it was going to rain all afternoon.”
Malenfant said canceling Saturday’s performances was not an easy decision.
“With the equipment and the sound system, it takes hours to set up,” Malenfant said. “Usually, it takes an hour or more to break down and pack up.’’
Malenfant estimated around 500 people were at Mariner’s Wharf Park at some point during the first night of performances Friday night. She said several hundred more took in music at several downtown businesses.
“Downtown as a whole, I would estimate 1,000 people were out and around throughout the whole downtown,” Malenfant said.
Sunday started slow as the acoustic rock band Greyside started performing at noon but it soon picked up as people set up lawn chairs and blankets along the waterfront. Several people used the free musical event to even try out their dance moves.
The 10-piece Latin salsa band Tumbao Salsero closed out the festival with a four-hour performance Sunday afternoon.
“Sunday was awesome as well,” Malenfant said. “I count it as a success.”
Sue and Tim Donovan were on their way to the Outer Banks for the week and stopped in Elizabeth City for lunch. The couple from Pittsburgh then decided to spend some time listening to music before heading to Duck.
“We were looking for something to do before we can check in and this fills that time,” Sue Donovan said. “This is really a nice setup and a great location to enjoy some music outside.”
Malenfant said ECDI is planning to host a fall music festival again next year. She also said ECDI will begin planning for the May Potato Festival in the coming weeks.
The Potato Festival has been canceled the last two years because of COVID.
“That’s the plan,” Malenfant said of having the Potato Festival next spring. “We really begin planning that in December and January.’’