Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is looking to replace a deteriorating sign at Mariner’s Wharf that welcomes boaters to the city.
The sign is on the back of the city’s sewer station pumphouse building along Water Street and was erected around 10 years ago. It reads “Welcome to Elizabeth City, The Harbor of Hospitality — 48-hour Complimentary Dockage.” The reference to the city's policy of allowing visiting boaters to dock at city docks free of charge for 48 hours.
But ECDI will first have to seek City Council approval for the project since the sign is on a city-owned building.
ECDI design committee chair Heather Sawyer said recently replacing the sign will cost around $3,200. Sawyer received three different quotes for the project, with city-based F&H Print submitting the low bid.
Sawyer is proposing that ECDI jumpstart the project by providing $1,000 in funding. She said ECDI could also possibly seek funding from Elizabeth City, Visit Elizabeth City and the Committee of 100. All four organizations partnered to put up the current sign.
“We need to figure out who we are going to get money from before we go to the city,” ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said the board's last meeting.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority last week that the organization may have some extra money to fund the entire project.
VEC, in conjunction with the city, county and ECDI, is in the final stages of a $250,000 Wayfinding sign project and Ruffieux is estimating that there may be around $3,500 left over.
“There is a chance we can fund that,” Ruffieux said. “Barring any additional change orders, we may have some money left over.”
The proposed design for the waterfront sign matches the style and branding of the new Wayfinding project signs that are currently being installed around Pasquotank County.
Sawyer said the proposed sign will be of better quality than the current sign and should last for well over 10 years.