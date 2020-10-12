Organizers are making a final push to sell the remaining raffle tickets for the chance to win a year’s free rent at the newly opened Weatherly Lofts apartments.
More than 600 tickets already have been sold, which is a little under 200 tickets shy of the sales goal.
“We’re still about 174 purchases away from our goal, but we have sold enough to pay for the prize package, so we are committed to holding the raffle,” said Debbie Malenfant, director of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. “From a fundraising perspective for the benefit of downtown revitalization, we’d love to sell more before the deadline at midnight on Thursday.”
As of Monday afternoon 651 tickets had been sold, Malenfant said. The deadline to purchase a ticket is midnight Thursday, with the drawing to follow at 10 a.m. Friday. The drawing will be broadcast over Facebook Live and because of COVID-19 restrictions will be closed to the public, she said.
ECDI and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring the raffle, in which the winner gets a one-year rent-free lease, along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI, the nonprofit created to promote the city’s downtown.
If the winning ticket holder is happy with where they’re living they can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture allowance.
Tickets are $100 each and went on sale in July, and sales were capped at 1,000 tickets. Up until Aug. 31 tickets were sold 2-for-1 as an early bird special.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Malenfant at 252-338-4104. More ticket information can be found at https://www.downtowndigsec.com.
Weatherly Lofts opened in March and features 43 upscale units that occupy the space that once housed a former candy factory and a Chevrolet dealership in an adjacent building.