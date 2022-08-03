If you see golf carts tooling around downtown Elizabeth City today, don't be alarmed.
There's not a tournament underway. Rather, volunteers will be using the golf carts to transport visiting Main Street directors to their meeting venue at Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street.
Between 115 and 120 Main Street directors from around the state, officials from the Rural Planning Center, the State Historic Preservation Association, and the N.C. Department of Commerce, are in town today, Thursday and Friday for the NC Main Street Directors' annual meeting. Their first session is scheduled to get underway today at 1 p.m.
Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., said the visitors are being directed to park in city parking lots on Church Street and ECDI volunteers will be using golf carts to transport them to and from Seven Sounds.
"We'll also be using this as an opportunity to 'pilot' a golf transport system for downtown," Malenfant said in an email to downtown businesses earlier this week.
Malenfant said the golf transport system will be operational throughout the downtown during the Main Street directors' meetings as well as on Friday during First Friday ArtWalk.
"That said, you may see some attendees park in street parking for various reasons — they are running late, they are in a strange town and got a little confused, or for whatever reason — please show grace and hospitality," she asked downtown business owners in the email.
Residents who like to dine or enjoy a craft beer in the downtown may also notice a few more customers while the Main Street directors are in town.
"We are encouraging attendees to dine and drink in city and downtown establishments and take advantage of the many fun things in Elizabeth City," Malenfant said.
She said restaurants may see more traffic this evening after 6:30 p.m., on Thursday between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and after 5 p.m., and possibly Friday afternoon and evening after the meetings wrap up at noon.
"Some attendees will head out (on Friday); some will hang out and eat and shop and wander before they leave," she said.