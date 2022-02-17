Two major spring events in Elizabeth City canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic are a go for 2022.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. announced Thursday that the annual Potato Festival will be held downtown May 20-22 while the 27th annual TarWheel cycling event in the city will be on April 9.
The Potato Festival is billed as a fun-filled, family festival that celebrates one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops: potatoes. The festival features food, arts and crafts, contests, live entertainment, a beer and wine garden and a midway full of games and amusement rides.
In past years the event has attracted as many as 30,000 people and is northeastern North Carolina’s largest festival.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said she has been in contact with officials from the city, county and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management and received support for the festival moving forward.
Florida-based Deggeller Attractions will again provide rides for the Potato Festival.
Festival organizer Tim Williams told the ECDI board that Deggeller has seen large crowds at its events in Florida so far this year.
“(Deggeller) has been doing some fairs and they said their numbers are off the chart, people are coming out strong,” Williams said. “We are hoping that we can join those ranks.”
After a two-year hiatus the festival will need “new smiling faces” to be volunteers for the event, Williams said.
“Some of our volunteers have aged out,” Williams said. “With the two-year break, I’m sure that some of them won’t come back.”
The mainly waterfront layout for the festival will be condensed somewhat from what it’s been in recent years as only two blocks of Main Street will be blocked off for vendors.
“We will not be as spread out,” Malenfant said. “Some of the comments that we receive consistently is that the vendors on Main Street don’t get as much attention because a lot of the other activities are on Water Street.’’
Williams said another factor for contracting the footprint for this year’s festival is it is not known how many vendors will attend the event.
“We have some concerns that some of our vendors didn’t survive the pandemic,” Williams said. “We don’t know how many vendors we are going to have so we are going to take this opportunity to tweak (layout) a little bit.’’
The entertainment mainstage will be located on the parking lot at Mariners’ Wharf with the beer and wine garden and spectator space on the green at the park.
Last year’s Potato Festival was canceled in February because of COVID mass gathering restrictions at the time. ECDI hoped at the time to have a scaled down version of the festival in the fall instead, but the pandemic forced the scrapping of those plans in favor of a music festival.
The 2020 Potato Festival was canceled after officials from Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties declared states of emergency because of COVID-19 in March of that year.
The TarWheel bicycle event was also canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. But Malenfant said this year’s event is expected to attract between 300 and 400 bicycle riders. The event will start and finish along the downtown waterfront.
This is the second year that ECDI has organized the event, the first was in 2019.
This year’s ride will be dedicated in the memory of Mark Turner, who passed away last December. He owned the Cycle Gallery in Elizabeth City.
“Turner was instrumental in growing the cycling culture in Elizabeth City,” Malenfant said. “(Turner) was also instrumental in growing the TarWheel cycling event.”
Participants will ride either 33, 66 or 100 miles and registration for the event has already opened at tarwheel.com.
One change to the event is that the course will be entirely in Pasquotank. In previous years riders traveled through Perquimans and Chowan counties but because the bridge that will replace the old S Bridge in Hertford has not been completed the event will be limited to Pasquotank.
“That completely changed our route,” Malenfant said.
Cyclists will be given breakfast and coffee before the start of the event. There will be a hot dog bar following the event.
There will also be a packet pickup social in Pailin’s Alley the evening before the TarWheel. All participants of legal drinking age will be given beer coupons that can be used at Coasters Downtown Draught House, Ghost Harbor Brewing and Seven Sounds brewing throughout the weekend.
“(ECDI) will reimburse them for those coupons,” Malenfant said.