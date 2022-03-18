Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has applied for a grant that would pay for a feasibility study for a possible short-ride shuttle system in the downtown area.
ECDI is seeking a $25,000 grant from Creative Give Back that would be used to develop a detailed plan for a possible downtown transportation system. Creative Give Back is an economic development consulting firm based in Elkin that provides one $25,000 yearly grant for free consulting services.
ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said that if the shuttle system is implemented it would most likely use “short” buses or multi-passenger golf carts. That could include ECDI sub-leasing the shuttle system, she added.
“We are not looking at getting a (full-on) bus,” Malenfant said. “The recommendation could come back that we utilize golf carts or a shorter bus. We will know more once we know what direction we are going in.”
The grant would provide ECDI with such information as recommended routes, shuttle type, a marketing plan and a budget.
“It would outline all the questions that we need answered,” Malenfant said.
City and county leaders, as well as several downtown business owners, sent in letters of support with the grant application.
“We need to have more creative ways to get people around downtown,” said ECDI board Vice-Chairman Jeff Mitchell. “We need to make it (downtown) easier and more accessible.’’
ECDI wrote in its grant application that “we know we want to do this, but we don’t know where to start.”
“What is the best structure, how will it be managed, what are the logistics, how scalable and how do we market and brand it?” ECDI wrote in its application. “Fleshing out the end product has proved a much bigger endeavor than we have the capabilities of from an expertise perspective.”
ECDI envisions a shuttle system providing transportation to and from public parking lots to downtown businesses. The organization said it could also be used for local history tours and other tourism-related events.
“We envision each ride beginning as a need for a ride with a value-add of providing information about downtown Elizabeth City,” Malenfant said.
If the grant is not awarded, Malenfant told the ECDI board that “we should figure out a way to move forward with this project.”