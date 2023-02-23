Sixty bucks and a little luck could land someone a year of free living in the soon-to-open Betsy Town Flats apartments that are currently under construction downtown in the former Elizabeth City Middle School.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will conduct a raffle with the winner getting one year of free rent in a loft or one-bedroom apartment, a $2,400 utilities allowance and a $5,000 decorating allowance for a total prize value of $24,200. The winner can also opt to take a $15,000 cash prize in lieu of the apartment package.