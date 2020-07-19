There are no more apartments available to lease at Weatherly Lofts in downtown Elizabeth City.
But a $100 and some luck in an upcoming raffle could land a person in the newly opened luxury apartments along the waterfront for a year rent free.
Furniture?
No problem. The raffle winner gets $5,000 worth of new furniture.
What about utilities?
Don’t worry about that either. The winner gets $200 a month to go toward heat and air for 12 months.
Worried about parking? Not a worry as the winner gets free parking for a year in the building’s garage.
Downtown business owners have struggled mightily during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant knows it will be hard, if not impossible, to solicit small business owners for money to help sponsor ECDI events that promote the downtown.
“I, personally, as executive director (of ECDI) don’t feel comfortable going to businesses soliciting sponsorship, and I won’t feel comfortable doing that for a very long time,” Malenfant told the ECDI board last week.
Instead, ECDI will need to find ways to be “creative,” she said.
“We are going to have to find different ways to raise funds to continue to do the good things that we do,” Malenfant said.
So, ECDI is going to raise part of that needed sponsorship money through a raffle.
Tickets will be $100 each, and there will be an early-bird special of two for the price of one. But regardless, the odds will be capped at 1000 to 1. The winner will get all of the above-mentioned items — free rent for a year at the Weatherly Lofts, furniture and money toward utilities.
Already have a place to live and don’t want to move?
Well, the winner can take a $15,000 cash payout instead.
“We have come up with a cool idea in partnership with Weatherly Lofts with one year of free living downtown,” Malenfant said. “Everyone that I have presented it to has been super-excited and said they would buy a ticket. It’s creative, it’s unique and it gives some exposure to downtown and to Weatherly.”
Weatherly Lofts opened in March and features 43 upscale units that occupy the space that once housed a former candy factory and a Chevrolet dealership in an adjacent building.
Tickets will be on sale Aug. 15 through Oct. 15 with the drawing being held on Oct. 31.
A minimum of 500 tickets must be sold or the raffle will be canceled and those people that purchased raffle tickets would have their money refunded.