Rochelle Cleaners, located at 100 Water Street, is seen Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., the owner of the Rochelle Building that houses the business, is putting it up for sale. ECDI has listed the Rochelle Building for $199,900.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is putting up for sale a nearly 70-year-old waterfront building it received as a gift early last year.
ECDI has listed the Rochelle Building at 100 Water Street for $199,900. The building currently is occupied by Rochelle Cleaners.
The building was donated to ECDI by Marion Church in January 2021. The city’s Main Street organization said at the time it it would eventually sell the property.
Church inherited the property from her mother, Louise Richardson White Johnson, in 2002 and decided to give the building to ECDI as a way to give back to the city.
The building was built in the 1950s and is almost 3,000 square feet. The parcel is a tenth of an acre.
Board member Jeff Mitchell, who is leading the property’s sale for ECDI, said it is a good time to sell. The property is listed with Sam Davis Realty.
“It was never our intention to keep the property long term,” Mitchell said. “We feel like that it’s a good market and we should explore this option.’’
ECDI would not be required to sell to the highest bidder and instead could sell it to someone who plans to keep the historic integrity of the building intact.
“We do want to keep the building intact and preserve the historic character of the property,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said ECDI has had “open communications” with the owners of Rochelle Cleaners during the sale process.
“We are certainly respectful of their interests,” Mitchell said.
Church’s mother and her mother’s sister, Effie Marion White Keelin, inherited the Rochelle property from their father when he died in 1908. Church’s mother bought out Keelin’s share of the property in 1993.
“My mother was always proud of being from Elizabeth City and I was brought up in a family where we were taught that it was incumbent on us to give back,” Church said after donating the property to ECDI in 2021. “I felt that if this gift could help to provide some resources to Elizabeth City and help them grow and prosper, I would be so happy to be part of that. I’m blessed that I am in a position where I can do this.”
Two other waterfront properties near the Rochelle Building have changed hands earlier this year.
Dana Rabon and Carlee Goldston purchased the first two floors of Waterworks Building on Water Street earlier this summer for $725,000 after the property was listed for $995,000.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management closed last month on its purchase of the former Elizabeth City Milling Co. building at the corner of Water and Ehringhaus streets. JDL is the developer of the Weatherly Lofts and Betsy Town Flats apartment projects in Elizabeth City.