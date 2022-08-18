rochelle building 1

Rochelle Cleaners, located at 100 Water Street, is seen Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., the owner of the Rochelle Building that houses the business, is putting it up for sale. ECDI has listed the Rochelle Building for $199,900.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is putting up for sale a nearly 70-year-old waterfront building it received as a gift early last year.

ECDI has listed the Rochelle Building at 100 Water Street for $199,900. The building currently is occupied by Rochelle Cleaners.