More COVID-19 grant money relief is on the way for downtown Elizabeth City small businesses and nonprofits.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. received $25,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation and the group’s board approved guidelines last week for a micro-grant program.
It will be the third local grant program that has benefited downtown businesses.
Elizabeth City and ECDI partnered on an $80,000 small business grant program in April and Pasquotank recently completed a $230,000 grant effort that helped more 100 small businesses in the county.
The county also just approved guidelines for spending $120,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for 501(c3), 501(c4) and 501(c19) nonprofit organizations in Pasquotank.
ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant said downtown businesses and nonprofits could receive up to $1,000 each from the Wells Fargo program.
The Wells Fargo grant money is for businesses and nonprofits operating in the downtown central business district
“Our goal with this third COVID-19 small business micro grant program is to help the downtown, independent small businesses and nonprofits with physical locations within the downtown central business district maintain their livelihood and continue to foster a vibrant and strong community,” Malenfant said. “These businesses support thousands of local jobs, collect sales tax revenues, pay property taxes, and otherwise contribute to our economy and tax base.”
To qualify for the city’s Wells Fargo grant program, nonprofits must also have a physical location downtown and generate sales from retail sales or events.
“They have to get a significant amount of their revenue from a retail or sales component or regular event activities,” Malenfant said.
Small businesses and nonprofits also have to show at least a 30-percent loss in revenue because of the pandemic to receive funding consideration.
“We are giving priority to those businesses that are still being required to be closed and those businesses with limited capacity restrictions,” Malenfant said.
ECDI began accepting grant applications on Monday and the deadline to apply is Sept. 14. ECDI has formed a subcommittee to review and process applications.
For more information contact ECDI at 252-338-4104 or email at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.