It seems a lot of people want to live rent free for a year at the newly opened Weatherly Lofts apartment complex along the waterfront.
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. and Weatherly Lofts are sponsoring a raffle in which the winner gets a one-year rent-free lease along with a $5,000 furniture allowance and up to $200 a month for utility bills.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ECDI, the nonprofit created to promote the city’s downtown.
If they’re already happy where they’re living, the raffle’s winner can opt for a $15,000 cash payout instead of the apartment lease and furniture allowance.
Tickets are $100. As of Thursday, ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant said 200 tickets had been sold since Aug. 15. ECDI must sell at least 500 tickets to hold the raffle and sales will be capped at 1,000 tickets.
From now until Aug. 31, ticket-purchasers’ chance of winning is doubled. “Early bird” purchasers will get two raffle tickets for the price of one.
Single raffle ticket sales, if any remain, will go from Sept. 1 until Oct. 15 with the drawing held on Oct. 16.
“If the trend continues during early bird, we may run out of tickets before we get to the regular sales period,” Malenfant said. “If we sell 500 during early bird, we stop because the odds are capped at 1,000 to 1. If we sell 400 during early bird, we could sell 200 more (at $100 for one ticket).”
ECDI hopes to raise between $25,000 and $35,000 from the raffle and the proceeds will be used for downtown revitalization projects.
Weatherly Lofts opened in March and features 43 upscale units that occupy the space that once housed a former candy factory and a Chevrolet dealership in an adjacent building.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Malenfant at 252-338-4104. More ticket information can be found at https://www.downtowndigsec.com.