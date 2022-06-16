Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is going to solve the city’s most infamous murder.
All in fun, of course.
ECDI will begin sponsoring the murder-mystery event next spring it’s calling Legends and Lores of Elizabeth City. Current plans are to hold the event April 22, 2023.
ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant described the event as more of murder-mystery scavenger hunt. Clues about who the murderer is will be placed around downtown. Participants will find those clues before eventually making their way to the Christ Episcopal Church cemetery behind Museum of the Albemarle.
“It’s kind of a mixture between Ghost Walk and a murder-mystery dinner,” Malenfant said. “Anyone who buys a ticket will go around and get the clues and at the end of the evening they vote on who they think they did it. The murderer will be unveiled based on the votes.’’
The inaugural Legends and Lores event will focus on the murder of Nell Cropsey in 1901.
Nineteen-year-old Cropsey was last seen alive on the front porch of her home on Riverside Avenue on Nov. 20, 1901. Her body was found floating in the Pasquotank River 37 days later.
Jim Wilcox, Cropsey’s beau, was later convicted of her murder but was pardoned for the crime in 1918. He committed suicide in Elizabeth City in 1934. Wilcox professed his innocence until the day he died.
Author William Dunstan, who has written three books on the case, believes Wilcox was wrongly convicted of the crime. Over the years several theories have emerged about who actually killed Cropsey.
Malenfant said Encore Theatre, Visit Elizabeth City, the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association and several downtown businesses owners are sponsoring the Legends and Lores event along with ECDI.
“One goal is to encourage everyone after the event to stay downtown and go out for dinner,” Malenfant said. “The goal is to have this event annually.”
Malenfant said organizers have agreed to use any proceeds from the first year as seed money for the 2024 event. After that, any proceeds could be donated to local nonprofits. She said most of the cost of next spring’s event will be covered by sponsorships but that no budget has been finalized.
“I don’t think it will have a direct impact on our (ECDI) budget,” Malenfant said.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said organizers are already discussing themes for future events.
“It’s a really fun idea,” Ruffieux said. “It will focus on legends and lores here in Elizabeth City. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a mystery; it could be legends. There are some really cool themes that we could do.’’