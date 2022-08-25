Elizabeth City's Fire Department is getting much-needed new radios and the federal government is picking up the tab.
City Council unanimously voted Monday night to spend almost $260,000 to buy 36 radios for the department with money coming from the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city has already received half of the $5.7 million it is getting from the ARPA. The purchase will provide four new state-of-art radios on each of the department's six fire trucks as well as radios for incident commanders and other department personnel.
The purchase also includes a mobile "repeater" that will be stationed in the department’s battalion chief’s vehicle. A repeater helps two-way radios achieve better coverage and penetration, and longer range.
City Fire Chief Chris Carver said it's essential that firefighters have reliable communication when they enter a burning structure or other hazardous situation. He acknowledged the new radios' purchase is “pricey” but that they “are paramount for safety.”
“That is what they (firefighters) carry and the radio is their life-line for communication,” Carver said. “They communicate with the incident commander, the 911 center, everything.”
Carver asked for 14 new radios at a cost of $113,000 during budget discussions last year but they were not included in the current budget adopted by council. He told council Monday night that four radios have been taken out of service in the last two months.
“We are now just trying to piece them together so everybody has one,” Carver said.
Carver, Mayor Kirk Rivers and interim City Manager Montique McClary recently met to discuss the issue and determined that buying new radios with ARPA money would be an allowable expense.
Carver said the new radios are manufactured by Motorola and come with accessories like batteries and chargers.
“They are proven to hold up, to take a beating,” Carver said. “They meet military specifications.’’
Councilor Kem Spence, who chairs City Council’s Public Safety Committee, said he asked Carver at a meeting what the department needed to be successful.
“(Carver) was real adamant about those radios,” Spence said. “At the end of the conversation he said, ‘If you don’t do anything else get us a few radios that work.’ That is not good if you are in a fire and you are trying to reach someone.”
Carver suggested that the department’s current radios be used by off-duty firefighters who could also respond to a fire or other incident.
“They respond back to calls all the time and this allows them to know what is going on by hearing all the radio traffic,” Carver said.