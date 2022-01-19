Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials plan to start serving an evening meal to students at Elizabeth City Middle School.
“We’re excited about doing that,” ECPPS child nutrition director Tammy Rinehart told school board members at a committee meeting Tuesday evening.
Rinehart said she has spoken with ECMS Principal Delisha Moore about the program, and Moore is excited about it.
ECPPS officials want to add the program to ensure students participating in after-school activities are getting an evening meal.
Rinehart said she hopes to later add an evening meal program at Sheep-Harney Elementary School. The school currently doesn’t have enough students participating in after-school programs to support it.
Rinehart explained that funding for the evening meal program doesn’t come from the National School Lunch Program but instead through the Child and Adult Care Food program. Both are federal programs, but the CACFP provides reimbursements for meals served to children participating in afterschool care programs or residing in emergency shelters, and to adults over 60 or living with a disability and enrolled in day care facilities.
ECMS currently has an after-school snack program that feeds close to 100 students, she said.
“This would not take the place of the snack program,” Rinehart said. “They would still have a snack. But they would be fed a supper.”
Tammy Rinehart said that because of the size of the meal a member of the ECMS staff will have to stay later in the afternoon to help serve it. She also will work with coaches and others at school after the school day to serve the meal to students involved in sports or other after-school activities.
“It will be a full meal,” Rinehart said.
Board member Daniel Spence asked how the program would look in practice.
“How would that look on a day of serving?” he asked.
Rinehart said that right now it would work very similarly to the after-school snack program.
“We are looking at an additional employee to help do this,” Rinehart said. Also some employees might get additional hours, she said.
“We’re going to have to work this out,” Rinehart said.
Spence said some students go right into athletics right after school.
“How are we going to distribute these meals to them?” he asked.
Rinehart said serving the meals would work similarly to the way the after-school snacks are served.
Spence asked the dinner would always be a hot meal.
Rinehart said as the weather gets warmer sometimes there might be a cold meal for the students. “But right now, yes, it would be a hearty, hot meal,” Rinehart said.
The board voted unanimously to place the after-school supper program on the consent agenda for the Jan. 24 meeting.