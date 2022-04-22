EDENTON — Despite record-high inflation the U.S. economy is doing well, says Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia.
“We’re in the middle of the fastest (economic) recovery in any of our memories over the last 23 months,” said Barkin, adding that unemployment is at historic low of 3.6%. “There’s 1.7 and a half jobs available for everyone looking for a job.”
There are several strengths to the economy, but those positive notes are being overshadowed by inflation, he said.
“It’s interesting how those strengths, psychologically, get dwarfed by inflation,” Barkin said. “Because it’s new; it’s different. We haven’t seen it in 40 years.”
Barkin’s office represents the Federal Reserve Bank’s Fifth District, which includes South Carolina, North Carolina, the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.
He was in Edenton on Wednesday and at Elizabeth City State University on Thursday meeting with area business leaders and education officials. The visit was part of monthly trips Barkin makes to small town communities within his district to hear feedback from residents.
Barkin, speaking Wednesday evening in Edenton, said in most towns he’s visited business owners are reporting that business has been good. Underlying consumer demand for products is driving the economy in the right direction, he explained.
“That’s true despite the fact that gas prices are up, and food prices are up,” Barkin said. “But underlying demand stays very strong.”
Businesses are working harder to find alternative sources for materials and products they normally order from another company because of supply chain shortages. With the national unemployment rate at 3.6%, finding workers also has been a challenge for employers.
“This is the hardest I’ve worked in a year,” Barkin says one small business owner told him. “By the way, he (the business owner) had a great year.”
Barkin compared employers’ struggles to a popular arcade game.
“Just working against trying to get enough employees to get the job done, working against trying to get materials, it’s almost whack-a-mole,” he said.
Just as a business begins receiving products from one provider, that provider runs out of stock and the search for a new provider begins, Barkin explained.
Against those odds, businesses are still turning a profit, he said.
“They’re making money. They’re doing well. They’re very busy,” Barkin said. “But they’re really struggling and it’s exhausting on the supply side.”
To understand the current state of the economy, consider the decade prior to the pandemic, Barkin said.
“Think about it this way. In the 10 years before the pandemic, we had a very stable economy,” he said.
Job growth, economic growth and inflation remained about the same every year.
“People got used to stability and certainty in places that have turned very unstable and very uncertain,’ Barkin said. “And then, right when you think you’ve got it, a ship gets stuck in the Suez Canal or Russia invades Ukraine.”
“There’s just a lot of things happening that really are disrupting things that for the prior 10 years looked very stable,” Barkin said.
The war in Ukraine has dealt a “severe jolt” to small towns in the supply of essential commodities like oil and wheat, he said.
“Even some things that you don’t see that directly, like fertilizer,” Barkin said.
He noted that gasoline costs are not nearly as engrained in Americans’ budgets as they used to be. Barkin said research from 1974 showed that in the United States energy as a percent of consumption was 9%.
“Today, even after these price increases it’s 4%,” he said. One reason is because automobiles are much more fuel efficient than they were in the 1970s.
On Thursday, Barkin met with ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, who took him on a tour of the campus. One stop on the tour included the aviation science department’s unmanned aerial vehicle lab in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Complex.
Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology presented Barkin with samples of the UAVs, or drones, that students use during their learning.