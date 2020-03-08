Editor’s note: This is one of several stories The Daily Advance will be publishing about Dr. James Kleckley’s forecast about the economic outlook in the U.S., North Carolina and the region.
Both the U.S. and North Carolina economies will continue to grow this year, although by not as much as in 2019, particularly with large uncertainties like the spreading coronavirus potentially having an impact.
That’s according to Dr. James Kleckley, director of professional services and research in East Carolina University’s College of Business, who was the featured speaker at last week’s Albemarle Area Economic Forecast Breakfast in Elizabeth City.
Kleckley, one of 50 regional economic forecasters who are members of the National Association for Business Economics Macroeconomic Forecasting Panel, regularly produces economic forecasts for both the nation and North Carolina.
In his December 2019 forecast for NABE, Kleckley said he projected the U.S.’ gross national product — essentially the monetary value of all finished goods and services produced during a specific period — to fall from 2.3 percent last year to 1.9 percent this year.
However, in his latest forecast a week or so ago, Kleckley said he now expects GDP to drop to about 1.7 percent, adding that it actually could be less.
A lot could depend, Kleckley said, on what happens with the spreading coronavirus and Americans’ reaction to it.
As of Saturday, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that was first diagnosed in China and has since spread to 60 countries, has infected more than 100,000 worldwide and caused more than 3,000 deaths. As of Friday, more than 300 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in the U.S. and at least 17 people, 14 living in Washington state, had died. Two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Carolina but so far no one was died from the virus.
Kleckley said the coronavirus has the potential to affect the economy in multiple ways. For businesses that have diversified supply chains, they may find they can’t get either finished products or parts to make products because the plants that produce them have been idled because of the virus.
“From a business standpoint, if the supply chain is disrupted and you can’t get things from overseas, you’re not going to buy things,” he said.
Fear of a spreading virus could also affect consumer behavior.
“If we quit going out to eat, if we quit going shopping, if we quit doing everything, (that spending is) not going to go through the economy,” he said.
The coronavirus is a good example, Kleckley said, of a rapidly changing phenomenon that can produce uncertainty for the economy and make it difficult to predict what’s going to happen.
“It’s hard to see what’s going on tomorrow and on down the line when you’re uncertain about a lot of situations,” he said. “We’re in one of those critical times right now.”
Coronavirus or no, Kleckley doesn’t see U.S. GDP growth returning to the levels seen right after the recession of 2000-01.
“The expectation is that it’s unlikely we’ll be back at 3 percent or 4 percent for any extended period of time no matter what we do,” he said.
Kleckley doesn’t think of lower GDP growth as “bad.” It’s just different from what was expected of the economy before, he said.
“My belief it’s the new reality,” he said. “But it’s still good if we can keep growing, keep expanding, making people’s lives better.”
Besides slowing GDP, Kleckley is also forecasting slower hiring. The national monthly average for creation of non-farm jobs last year was 175,000. NABE’s mean projection in December for job creation this year was 130,000 a month, with some economists predicting only a monthly average of 40,000 jobs to be created.
Kleckley said his prediction was a “little higher” than that but he still thinks “we’re going to see a slowing” in employment. He also expects the unemployment rate will start rising.
“It probably won’t rise a whole lot because we still have a tight labor market. But it probably will be back up to 4 percent or higher by year’s end,” he said.
Kleckley does see consumer prices dipping a little from what he described as “suppression of the economy.”
And even though there was a spike in housing starts at the end of last year, his forecast calls for them to go down a little bit in 2020. He sees housing starts in fact returning to a more “consistent level” of between 1.2 million and 1.3 million. As for home prices, Kleckley also expects them to take a bit of dip.
When it comes to the national budget deficit, Kleckley noted the Congressional Budget Office’s projection is that it will be just over $1 trillion this year and rise to just under $1.8 trillion by 2023. His own projection pegs the deficit at $1.2 trillion this year and climbing to $1.4 trillion in 2021.
“We’re not doing anything about the deficit and I wish we would,” he said, noting his own belief that “deficits matter.”
Drawing back the curtain on how economists make their predictions, Kleckley noted they have to factor in a number of potential risks to the economy’s stability. Global factors that could have an impact include slowing world growth, phenomena like the coronavirus, disruptions in trade patterns like when tariffs are imposed, currency exchange rates, and military conflicts like the one currently going on in Syria between the Syrians and Turkey.
As for domestic factors that can affect the economy, some on Kleckley’s list include monetary and fiscal policy, budget reform, and health care and health insurance costs. Others are immigration and investment in infrastructure.
By far the biggest risk this year, however, is “politics in DC,” he said.
“Uncertainty in DC and politics are going to affect the economy this year one way or the other,” Kleckley said.
He said the probability of recession is “rising” but that doesn’t mean one is going to happen.
One potential warning sign of recession, he said, is what’s currently happening with interest rates. One of the problems, he said, is the reappearance of what’s known as an “inverted yield curve.”
An inverted yield curve happens when long-term debt instruments have lower yields than short-term debt instruments. Also, short-term interest rates become higher than long-term rates.
“What you hope is that over time as the interest rate goes up, the premium goes up, so the interest rate you pay gets higher,” Kleckley explained. “And when that doesn’t happen, bad things can happen. When you look at the difference between a 10-year treasury rate and the federal funds rate, when it goes negative, we tend to go into recession.”
He noted the inverted yield curve first happened last fall, and though the bond market “sort of recovered” economists at the time wondered what would happen if it happened again.
Kleckley noted the Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate by 50 points last week, but the bond yield rate still went below 1 percent for the first time ever. He noted that it remains to be seen if the Fed will take corrective action.
“This is one of the flags I’m looking at,” Kleckley said. “This is the second time in about less than six months this has happened. From an economics standpoint, it isn’t sustainable.”
If the economy does go into recession, Kleckley expects it will be a “slow one.”
“We’re not going to see 2008-2009 again,” he said. “There will be more of a soft landing. Of course, we might not go into recession at all. There’s certainly not a 100 percent chance” of it.
Kleckley’s appearance at Wednesday’s Albemarle Area Economic Forecast Breakfast was sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank, the Small Business and Technology Development Center, and the NC Idea Foundation. The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event held at YMCA at the Pines.