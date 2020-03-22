ROCKY MOUNT — Noted North Carolina economist Michael Walden says state residents should buckle up: Both the country and the state are officially headed into a recession.
“I will expect there will be layoffs, reduced spending and reduced production,” said Walden, a professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at N.C. State University.
The stock market on Wall Street plunged again on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average closing down more than 4.5 percent. The Dow stood at 19,173.98 as of Friday's close of trading, down 17 percent since March 13 and down 34 percent since the market hit an all-time high on Feb. 19.
The market appeared to rebound on Thursday, reflecting cautious optimism among investors after Congress passed a $1 trillion rescue package to prop up the economy and speed relief checks to Americans. But the market then fell again on Friday.
Walden said he doesn't think much can be done to stave off a recession at this point.
“The damage has already been done and the forecasts for containment of the virus are not good,” Walden said. “I think a recession is unavoidable.”
Walden said a recession means the economy goes in reverse. That includes reduced employment, business production and spending, all of which will cause the economy to shrink.
Walden did strike a note of optimism: He said he sees recovery in the future.
“My current view is the recession will last through the spring and part of the summer. Then, in late summer and especially the fall, the economy will turn around and expand again,” he said.
Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Farris said he was aware of Walden’s economic forecast and while it was hard to hear, he was not surprised by it.
“COVID-19 is affecting most every facet of our lives and businesses at this moment,” Farris said.
Despite Walden's prediction of recession, Farris said he does not think there is a better place to be a small business than in the Twin Counties.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community. We support them and they support us — as a community,” Farris said. “We live together. We go to church together. We work together. And while we don’t always agree with one another, at the end of the day when the chips are down, we support our community.
“We will survive this downturn,” he said. “While there will be changes in our lives for a period of time, we are so blessed to live in such a strong and free nation. We should never lose sight of that blessing and remember to thank God for it.”