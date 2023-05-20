Receiving a Diploma

Graduate Angelina Marie Denise Sanchez displays her diploma on the stage of the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City Saturday morning during Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College's third-ever commencement ceremony.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College presented diplomas to 14 graduates at its 3rd annual commencement Saturday morning.

The graduates heard words of encouragement from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairman Daniel Spence and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker. 