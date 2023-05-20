Graduate Angelina Marie Denise Sanchez displays her diploma on the stage of the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City Saturday morning during Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College's third-ever commencement ceremony.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College presented diplomas to 14 graduates at its 3rd annual commencement Saturday morning.
The graduates heard words of encouragement from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairman Daniel Spence and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker.
Kirra Jones, valedictorian of the ECP Early College Class of 2023, sang the national anthem.
Singing is a big part of Jones' life. She explained in an interview prior to the ceremony that she plans to pursue a career in musical theater.
It was theater that brought Jones to the early college. She moved to Elizabeth City from California in 2018 and became involved in the Center Players at Arts of The Albemarle.
Through the Center Players she met COA's Sandra Krueger, who encouraged her to enroll in the theater arts program at COA. That led her to ECP Early College and an associate in theater arts degree from COA, she said.
Jones portrayed the step-sister Gabrielle in the COA production of "Cinderella" earlier this year.
ECP Early College graduate Noah Merritt said plans to join the U.S. Coast Guard. He earned some college credits at COA while enrolled at the early college, and said it has been a great learning experience.
"It has definitely been a challenging journey," Merritt said.
Early College graduate Jaiden Sadler said he plans to work for a couple of years before going back to school to complete a bachelor's degree in English. He said he would like to teach English.
Sadler, who was chosen by his peers to deliver the senior message, urged fellow graduates to be dedicated, kind and persistent in the face of adversity. He said it has been a long and winding road but graduates reached the finish line because they put in the work that was necessary.
Spence, who is pastor of Victory Praise and Worship Center, cited the affirmation in Psalm 127:4 that children are like arrows in the quiver of a warrior. Noting that an arrow is a tool intended to fly straight toward a target, he told graduates that teachers and others have placed them in a bow and set them in the right direction.
"Today they release you to your destination," Spence said. "Now it's up to you to fly through the air as an arrow would toward its target."
In his remarks, Superintendent Parker passed on advice he had read in a book by Admiral William McRaven, who urges: "Make your bed every day."
Parker also encouraged graduates to read as many books as they can and make a commitment to work with others who disagree with them and may seem not to have much in common with them.
He also said he believes this will be the generation that reminds the rest of humanity of the power and necessity of human cooperation.
ECP Early College Principal Jennifer Lee pointed out that all 14 graduates earned college credits through COA during their time at ECP Early College. She said she is proud of the graduates and appreciates the support of families, teachers and school staff, the COA faculty and staff, and the ECPPS district staff.