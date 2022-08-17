early college opens 2022

Teacher Misty Daniels leads a freshmen honors world history class on the first day of school at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College, located in Building C at College of The Albemarle, Monday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School opened the new school year Monday with 110 students.

Principal Amy Fyffe said that number included 44 new freshmen and sophomores. The enrollment represents a slight growth over last year, Fyffe said.