ECP Early College opens 2022-2023 school year From staff reports Reggie Ponder Author email Aug 17, 2022 Teacher Misty Daniels leads a freshmen honors world history class on the first day of school at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College, located in Building C at College of The Albemarle, Monday. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School opened the new school year Monday with 110 students.Principal Amy Fyffe said that number included 44 new freshmen and sophomores. The enrollment represents a slight growth over last year, Fyffe said.The school, which is housed on the campus of College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City, has two new employees this school year.Dr. Amanda Hodges has come to the early college as a school counselor from a position in Wilson. Hodges is a former campus administrator at COA–Edenton-Chowan.Michelle Barker has come to the ECP Early College as a science teacher from Northeastern High School.