The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center has temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns.
The city of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County announced they were closing the ECPC Senior Center effective at 5 p.m. Friday and that the facility would remain closed until further notice.
City officials said the governments made the decision to temporarily close the new senior center — a ribbon cutting was held March 6 — after Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday strongly discouraged large meetings and gatherings of more than 100 people as a way to limit the virus' outbreak.
Also Friday, Sentara announced no one 12 years old or younger will be allowed to visit Sentara hospitals, and all visitors — including family members, contractors and volunteers — were being asked not to visit Sentara's nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living village and PACE centers until further notice.
Sentara added "exceptions can be approved by site administrators and directors of nursing for end-of-life situations when families need to gather."
As of Friday the Camden County Center for Active Adults had made no plans to close or cancel activities.
Paris Sessoms, a patron at the ECPC Senior Center, said in an interview Friday afternoon before the closing had been announced that he was taking the coronavirus seriously.
“It is a major problem,” Sessoms said.
He noted that handwashing and similar precautions can go a long way.
“Cleanliness is one of the major things you have to do,” Sessoms said. “Hygiene is one of the best fighters.”
Sessoms said he was not making major changes in his activities right now.
“I'm doing about like I always have,” Sessoms said.
Sheryl Goodwin, who stopped by the senior center Friday afternoon to pick up a schedule of activities, said she also was not making major changes at this time in response to the virus.
“I kind of stay by myself,” Goodwin said. “And I try to get away from people who cough and are sneezing.”
Glenn Long was relaxing Friday at the Camden Center for Active Adults and said he considers it safe to come to the center. He said he is washing his hands regularly and keeping surfaces at his home cleaned and sanitized.
He hasn't changed his routine as far as getting out, he said.
Sue Powers, who was looking up information on a computer at the Camden Center for Active Adults Friday afternoon, has planned to travel to the Bahamas on March 24 but has not yet made airline reservations. She said she doesn't like waiting to the last minute to buy plane tickets but it looks like she'll be doing that for this trip.
At this point she is not sure whether she will be able to take the trip.
“Travel has definitely been compromised,” Powers said.
Concerns about the coronavirus otherwise haven't made much difference in her activities at this point.
“I do the precautions that they recommend,” Powers said.
Powers said a lot of the meetings and other activities she would normally attend have been canceled.
She said she is most concerned about those who don't have the money to stock up on supplies and those who lack health insurance.