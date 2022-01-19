The second Elizabeth City man indicted in last month's triple fatal shooting was taken into custody last week in New Bern, a press release from the city police department states.
Terence Tyrone Seymore, 37, of the 500 block of Ownley Road, was arrested Jan. 11 on a fugitive warrant in connection with the Dec. 2 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Jaquan Tobias White, 39-year-old Takeyia De'Shay Berry and Berry's 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger.
Seymore was indicted Jan. 3 on three counts of first-degree murder. He is also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury. He's currently being confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,001,000 secured bond.
According to police, Seymore's arrest was the result of a collaborative effort involving the Elizabeth City Police Department, U.S. Marshal Service's Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Also indicted for first-degree murder in the three fatal shootings and being held at Albemarle District Jail is Rickey Eitheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive. Etheridge was recently returned to North Carolina after signing a waiver of extradition in Norfolk General District Court last week.